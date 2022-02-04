Governor Masari begs Nigerian govt to reopen Katsina-Niger border

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has called on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to reopen the Nigeria/Niger Republic border in the Jibia local government area of the state so that economic activities can pick up.

Masari who made the appeal at the January edition of the Customs/Community Consultative Forum held at the Conference Hall of Katsina Motel on Thursday, said the closure of the border which was meant to end smuggling and other illegal commercial activities in the area, has not been able to achieve its aim.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, Masari said the NCS should understand that they are supposed to “serve the people and make border areas to be able to genuinely improve the economy.”

“Let’s be realistic, go to the borders and see, people keep coming in and going out with goods. So, the borders should be reopened and measures should be taken to ensure that law and order in the borders are strictly adhered to.

“You will recall that the Federal Government had, on August 20, 2019, shut down Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, setting up a Special Task Force which comprises of security personnel drawn from the Army, Air Force, Customs, Immigration and the Department of State Services (DSS) to suppress the activities of smugglers.

“However, while the federal government had since reopened other land borders across the country, the Jibia border is yet to be opened, causing untold hardships to traders and commuters in the state,” he added.

