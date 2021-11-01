Governor Masari’s Chief of Staff disowns 2023 posters

The Chief of Staff to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Alhaji Muntari Lawal has disowned posters announcing his readiness to contest for the Katsina Central Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

Lawal, who said categorically that he has no plans to contest for any political office in the 2023 elections, stated this on Sunday in reaction to his posters being pasted around the state indicating his intention to contest for the Senate.

He said: “I have never discussed with anyone that I will contest for any political position, not to even talk of contesting for the office of the Senator for Katsina Central.

“Just imagine, even if I am contesting, how can I contest the position which my in-law is occupying? He is not only my in-law but also my neighbour.

“Can you see the problem? So, they want to knock our heads together. I’m not that type. This is an attempt to cause confusion or misunderstanding between us.

Read also: Masari urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity

“And also, it is a calculated attempt to tarnish my image and that of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Therefore, I am not contesting for any political position, even in my house. I am always loyal to my boss, the governor, and also committed to my work.

“Just as he said, after 2023 he is going back to the farm, the same thing applies to me, I am going back to the farm and continue with my life.”

Lawal also insisted that if such posters were circulated by his supporters, they were not being fair to him, because he was not consulted about his views on such a decision.

“I believe they don’t mean well for me, and I believe as the 2023 elections are approaching, I believe more of such blackmail will come up”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now