Governor Okowa, wife test positive to covid-19

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife Edith Okowa have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle, the governor said he got his result after his daughter tested positive for the dreaded virus last week.

According to him, his family will continue isolation alongside medication and assured Deltans that he will be back very soon to continue governance.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, he wrote.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba had said, that “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added

Also, two top officials of the government had tested positive to the virus recently.

They included the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

