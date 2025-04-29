Governor Okpebholo orders decisive action against Edo cult killings

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued a firm directive for a comprehensive crackdown on the escalating cult-related violence and killings that have recently plagued the state.

This order comes in response to the reported deaths of about five individuals in the state capital between Friday and Sunday, casualties of renewed clashes between rival cult factions.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Bugie Okhuemoi, Governor Okpebholo emphasized that the impending crackdown would be impartial, with no individual or group considered above the law.

The statement conveyed the state government’s deep concern: “The Edo State Government is deeply concerned about the resurgence of cult-related violence in some parts of the state.”

Read also: Nigeria condemns India terror attack, expresses solidarity

The statement further highlighted previous efforts to address the issue: “It is important to recall that following earlier disturbances last year, Governor Okpebholo, among several proactive steps taken, convened personally and through his agents, a series of critical meetings with the known leaders of groups suspected to be involved in these criminal activities. At those meetings, firm agreements were reached; they were to rein in their members and take full responsibility for their conduct. The Governor made it abundantly clear that the State would no longer tolerate the senseless killing of our youth and the destabilisation of our communities.”

The governor’s office expressed regret that these prior understandings had apparently been disregarded: “The statement noted that it is regrettable that recent developments indicate that some individuals and groups have chosen to defy that understanding.”

Consequently, Governor Okpebholo has issued a clear mandate to security agencies: “Governor Okpebholo has directed security agencies to move in decisively. Those who have tested the will of the state will face the full weight of the Edo State Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Law. There will be no sacred cows.”

The statement reiterated the Okpebolo administration’s commitment to restoring peace and order in Edo State:

“This administration remains unshaken in its commitment to rid Edo State of cultism, criminality, and all threats to peace and order. We urge all law-abiding residents to remain calm and continue with their daily activities. The security agencies are fully mobilised and working around the clock to restore and maintain peace. The Okpebholo administration is determined to build a safe, stable, and prosperous Edo State — and no amount of intimidation or criminal defiance will stand in the way of that goal”, the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now