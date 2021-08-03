Governor Sule drums support for rotational presidency

With the 2023 general elections drawing closer, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency for all regions to benefit.

The governor, who spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said this was necessary given the increasing demand that the South should be given the presidential slot.

“I believe in the rotational presidency in Nigeria, I strongly believe in that. This is my view, it is not the view of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors,” he said.

While noting that he benefited from rotation in his emergence as the governor of Nasarawa, he said the best person from the zone should emerge as the nation’s President.

Meanwhile, both the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to make their positions on zoning known, although some stakeholders from both parties in the northern region had kicked against zoning the 2023 presidency to the southern region.

While the southeast comprising the Igbo states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo are fiercely agitating for zoning of the presidential office to the region in 2023, the South-south produced former President Goodluck Jonathan, who ruled for five years, while the Southwest produced Olusegun Obasanjo from Ogun State, who ruled the country for eight years.

