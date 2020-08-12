Governors ask Buhari for bailout funds to tackle insecurity

Nigerian governors have said that they were spending so much to support the military and police in the fight against insecurity in the country and requested for security bailout fund from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) made the request on Tuesday, when they had a virtual meeting with President Buhari.

The governors’ submission was anchored by their chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Also in attendance during the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, heads of defence, security and intelligence agencies, and members of the Security Committee of the NGF, represented by one governor from each of the six geo-political zones.

At the meeting, which centred on security policies and approaches in tackling the internal security challenges, the governors said that the problem of coordination among military and security chiefs had increased their own security roles which included one billion dollars they allowed President Buhari to withdraw from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for weapons procurement two years ago.

President Buhari, however, did not respond to the request for the bailout.

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said that the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, noted the governor’s request and other issues discussed.

According to him, Gambari would brief the president about the request for him to take an action on it at the right time.

