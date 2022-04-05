Governors, Assembly speakers meet on Nigeria’s insecurity, others, Friday

The governors of the 36 states in the country will meet with the speakers of the Houses of Assembly on Friday on the worsening security situation in the country.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the insecurity and other issues of national interest would be addressed at the meeting.

The meeting, according to him, will take place at the Frazier Suites in the Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

The forum which will be the first between the governors and the parliament speakers in recent times followed the March 28 bombing of an Abuja-Kaduna passenger by bandits.

At least eight persons were confirmed dead and more than 30 others injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists in the train went off and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

The statement read: “It is expected that executive-legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the 72 people in attendance, to achieve rapid problem solving, just as crucial matters like the security of life and property in Nigeria as a whole, will feature.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting.”

