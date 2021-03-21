Governors call attempt on Ortom's life "rude awakening" | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Governors call attempt on Ortom’s life “rude awakening”
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed shock at the report of the daylight attempt to assassinate the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, calling it “a rude awakening.”
This was contained in a statement issued by the NGF on Sunday, March 21, and signed by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.
The NGF in a statement on Sunday empathized with the governor and the people of Benue State on the sad, cowardly, and wicked plan.
Fayemi said all hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.
“The NGF wishes to state categorically that the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully.
“Only recently the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood. This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.
“The NGF as a platform for all the 36 Governors will continue to encourage its members to stand firm in the service of their people regardless of the evil machinations of those who do not wish Nigeria well.
READ ALSO: Northern governors want attack on Ortom investigated
“Evil will not be allowed to triumph over good, not in Benue and not anywhere in this country,” the statement partly read.
Furthermore, the NGF Chairman noted that while all governors will continue to pray for Governor Ortom, the attention of all evildoers must be drawn to the fact that not only will they continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes.
Governor Fayemi reiterated that the NGF prays for Governor Ortom and wishes him long life as his safety and that of all the people of Benue State continue to be paramount to the NGF.
