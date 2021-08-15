News
Governors charge security agencies to fish out perpetrators of Plateau attack
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday charged the security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the attack on travellers in Plateau State and prosecute them accordingly.
Gunmen had in the early hours of Saturday killed 22 people during an attack on a travelling party along Rukuba Road, Jos North local government area of Plateau State.
The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.
The hoodlums also abducted several passengers during the attack.
In a statement signed by NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the governors described the killings as barbaric and senseless.
The statement read: “These dastardly actions of Nigeria’s once peaceful locals which have resulted in unwarranted and needless deaths diminish us all as a people and pulls our country down to the deepest recesses of the absence of civilisation.
“They also cause all kinds of reprisal killings and injurious interactions that does nobody any good.
“The Forum views with extreme disgust the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives and declares unequivocally that it must stop forthwith.”
