Politics
Governors convene emergency meeting to resolve minimum wage impasse
In a bid to resolve the ongoing stalemate over the proposed new minimum wage, the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states have scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.
This development comes on the heels of the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to step down the memo on minimum wage on Tuesday.
The governors had previously rejected the federal government’s proposed N62,000 minimum wage, citing concerns that some states would need to borrow funds to pay salaries if the amount is implemented. In contrast, organized labor remains steadfast in its demand for a N250,000 minimum wage.
According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the FEC could not reach a decision on the minimum wage issue due to its complexity, involving local governments, states, the federal government, and the organized private sector.
However, the Acting Director on Media and Public Affair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Halima Ahmed, confirmed that the governors will convene on Wednesday at 7 pm in Abuja to address the matter.
READ ALSO:Governors declare proposed N60K minimum wage unsustainable
The emergency meeting aims to find a resolution to the impasse, which has been ongoing since the tripartite committee meeting on the new national minimum wage. The committee had proposed N62,000, while labor unions demanded N250,000.
President Bola Tinubu has also announced plans to consult with the 36 state governors and members of the organized private sector to arrive at a figure for the new national minimum wage.
This move is seen as an effort to ensure a consensus-driven approach to determining the new minimum wage, which will have far-reaching implications for workers, employers, and the economy as a whole.
The meeting on Wednesday is expected to be a crucial step in resolving the minimum wage impasse, with the governors seeking to find a mutually acceptable solution that balances the needs of workers, employers, and the government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...