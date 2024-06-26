Governors convene emergency meeting to resolve minimum wage impasse

In a bid to resolve the ongoing stalemate over the proposed new minimum wage, the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states have scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.

This development comes on the heels of the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to step down the memo on minimum wage on Tuesday.

The governors had previously rejected the federal government’s proposed N62,000 minimum wage, citing concerns that some states would need to borrow funds to pay salaries if the amount is implemented. In contrast, organized labor remains steadfast in its demand for a N250,000 minimum wage.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the FEC could not reach a decision on the minimum wage issue due to its complexity, involving local governments, states, the federal government, and the organized private sector.

However, the Acting Director on Media and Public Affair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Halima Ahmed, confirmed that the governors will convene on Wednesday at 7 pm in Abuja to address the matter.

The emergency meeting aims to find a resolution to the impasse, which has been ongoing since the tripartite committee meeting on the new national minimum wage. The committee had proposed N62,000, while labor unions demanded N250,000.

President Bola Tinubu has also announced plans to consult with the 36 state governors and members of the organized private sector to arrive at a figure for the new national minimum wage.

This move is seen as an effort to ensure a consensus-driven approach to determining the new minimum wage, which will have far-reaching implications for workers, employers, and the economy as a whole.

The meeting on Wednesday is expected to be a crucial step in resolving the minimum wage impasse, with the governors seeking to find a mutually acceptable solution that balances the needs of workers, employers, and the government.

