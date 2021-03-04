Governors, deputies to receive COVID-19 vaccine March 10 | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states and their deputies will receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja, said the decision was taken during an emergency virtual meeting of the Forum presided over by its Chairman, Kayode Fayemi.

He said the governors also agreed to ensure strict compliance with guidelines developed by health authorities on the administration of the vaccines.

The guidelines had stipulated that front line health workers and the elderly would be the first set of people to receive the vaccines.

The governors, according to Bello-Barkindo, also resolved to step up sensitization activities on the vaccines in their various states in conjunction with various stakeholders.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will receive the COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

The NGF spokesman said: “3,924,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines (part of the 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility arrangement), arrived in Nigeria, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.”

