Governors dumping PDP with flimsy excuses to seek protection under APC —Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has slammed widespread reports about an impending implosion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the gale of defections being witnessed in the opposition party.

Wike made this clarification on Thursday during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the governor, his colleagues dumping the opposotion party for the ruling one are only doing so to seek protecrion.

He added that they were using flimsy excuses as reasons to dump the party.

Recently, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before him the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade had also dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

However, in his assertion, Wike said, “there is nowhere in politicking without different opinions. The fact Seyi Makinde disagreed with Ayo Fayose doesn’t mean there is implosion. People have different views. What is important is to move forward which resulted in the SW zonal congress.

“The differences between both of them was about the modalities within the region but they reached a consensus. You saw when Fayose congratulated Makinde.

“Assuming there are differences, is that the reason any politician ought to leave the party? As a gov, you can never say I have worked against the interest of my party. That is called having conscience, not flimsy excuses.

“Like someone can just wake up in the morning to defect; there will always be disagreements but it should not lead to defections every time.

“In APC, are there not disagreements? Politicians are leaving for flimsy excuses in order to go to the ruling party to be protected. Protection for what? What are you scared of?

“If the Federal Government is hunting you, is that the problem of PDP? To be a Gov, there are problems you must face. I have not seen any reason the defectors gave that is cogent.”

