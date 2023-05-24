Governors elect new chairman, say Nigerian govt to halt Paris Club deductions

The Federal Government has decided to immediately halt additional deductions from the accounts of states to satisfy local government councils’ London Paris Club obligations, according to the Nigeria Governors Forum, the umbrella organisation of the 36 states governors.

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and the outgoing chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stated in a communiqué issued after the group’s 7th emergency meeting on Wednesday that Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, had also decided that the money already withheld from the States should be returned.

Tambuwal has also disclosed that new leadership for the forum has emerged through consensus as the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is the new Chairman and the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde is now the Vice-Chairman.

The Communique read, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, received briefings on various interventions, and issues of national importance and resolved as follows:

“Members expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded Induction for new and returning Governors that took place between 14th and 19th of May, 2023. Members committed to sustained collaboration among the States through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the Federal Government and other institutions.

“Finally, members were briefed by the Chairman of the Forum that the Hon. Minister of Finance has granted the request of the Forum to immediately stop further deductions from the accounts of States to meet Local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations and the monies so far deducted be paid back to the States.”

