Governors meet on economy, security Tuesday

The governors of the 36 states will meet on Tuesday in Abuja to discuss the state of the country’s economy and security.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Asishana Okauru, disclosed this in a statement on Monday night in Abuja.

He said the governors would deliberate on ways to revive the economy and improve the security situation in the country.

The statement read: “There would be updates from States, Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) that would cover programme implementation progress, sustainability activities, and upcoming reform deadlines.

“The Forum launched a Primary Health Care PHC Leadership Challenge – a flagship programme to revamp the Primary Health Care Under One Roof PHCUOR policy in the country by maximising the commitment of state governors to PHCUOR, promoting a progressive increase in PHC funding, which was discussed at the last NGF meeting, ensuring all primary health care centres have the requisite human resource capacity.

“The meeting which is virtual will also feature an update on the NG-CARES and SABER projects both anchored by the World Bank for a continuous propping of the states and the survival of the sub-national population.”

