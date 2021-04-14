Governors meet on insecurity, judicial workers strike in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states in the country met on Wednesday on the country security challenges and other major national issues.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, presided over the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other issues discussed at the meeting were the ongoing strike by the Judicial Workers Union (JUSUN) and demands by other categories of workers for improved welfare packages.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt begs judicial workers to shelve nationwide strike

The judicial workers embarked on strike last over their demand for financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

The strike has paralysed court activities across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions