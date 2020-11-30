Governors meet on security, economy, others Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to review the current security situation in the land.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday night.

The statement read: “The 22nd NGF Teleconference meeting will hold on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 with governors of the 36 states seeking to evolve a new national security order that will ensure the safety of lives and property nationwide.

“As part of the effort, beginning at the sub-national level, the Forum will be receiving zonal updates on SARS and internal security at its Wednesday meeting. Similarly, the Forum will also revisit the issue of CACOVID palliatives with updates on its current status in all the states.

“Three groups will be making presentations, top of which will be a joint effort between the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, discussing how to access pension funds for infrastructure development in the country.”

“The resolutions and matters arising from the just concluded 26th Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) summit will also feature at the meeting, just as the last but not the least presentation of the day will dwell on the medium- and long-term national development agenda by the Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development program of Nigeria.”

