 Governors not paying N30,000 minimum wage are breaking the law —Ngige | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Governors not paying N30,000 minimum wage are breaking the law —Ngige

Published

1 min ago

on

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has issued a scathing critique of Governors who are yet to implement the new national minimum wage.

Ngige made this assertion during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, while stating that any employer paying its employee below N30,000 was doing so in contravention of the law.

“If you read the Act well, you will see the applicability of the Act. The applicability is that all parts of the Federation (Section II); Section III also says N30,000 shall be paid, the operating word is shall.

“It does not give room for picking and choosing, it is a must. The state governors that are not paying are breaching the law of the land,” the minister said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 into law on April 18, 2019.

As a result of this amendment, it is compulsory for all employers in Nigeria to pay a minimum of N30,000 to their workers.

This Act also grants workers compelled to accept salary less than the amount the right to sue their employer to recover the balance.

READ ALSO: FG says transfer of minimum wage to concurrent list won’t work, asks states to comply

However, some states are yet to adhere to the mandates of this Act.

Ngige faulted governors negotiating with the labour unions in their states over the payment of the minimum wage to workers.

According to him, they are getting the issues mixed up as the minimum wage is different from the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“This is a national law that states what you will pay to the lowest-paid employee (worker) in your establishment; state governments are employers… they are caught in the web of this law until repealed.

“Any state government or employer that negotiates minimum wage like some of them are doing with their unions, they are running afoul of the law,” the minister stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports6 hours ago

Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010

Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Sports1 day ago

Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens

The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports1 day ago

‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Sports2 days ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Sports2 days ago

Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...

Latest Tech News

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech14 hours ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech3 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech3 days ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News4 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...