Governors promise swift response to coronavirus, encourage Nigerians to self-quarantine

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said on Friday the state governments had put in place monitoring infrastructure to ensure quick response and attention to anyone exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said in a statement the governors had encouraged the citizens to self-quarantine if they notice symptoms related to coronavirus and contact the nearest health facility within the states.

They also promised to deploy all resources available to respond and contain further spread of the virus in the country.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum takes note of the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case reported in Lagos State, on 27th of February, 2020.

“The case, which is the first reported in Sub-Saharan Africa, is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and journeyed from Milan, Italy, to Lagos, Nigeria through Istanbul, Turkey on the 25th of February 2020 and is said to have spent some time in Ogun State. The patient is said to be clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is currently being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

“Since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was designated as a global epidemic, the state governments have been strengthening emergency response preparedness and capabilities in conjunction with the Federal Government and all other relevant agencies.

“In response to the first case reported, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has already activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and is working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health to respond to this case and implement firm control measures to prevent further widespread.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves Oyo-Ita’s retirement, appoints Esan as substantive HoS

“As a forum of proactive governors, we have initiated monitoring infrastructure in all states to ensure that quick response and attention is given to anyone showing symptoms of the disease. We encourage the citizens to self-quarantine if they notice symptoms related to the viral disease and contact the nearest health facility within the states. We will deploy all resources available to respond and contain further spread of the virus.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to be calm and follow precautionary measures recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies. We also enjoin citizens not to spread fake news and misinformation that can trigger fear, panic, and chaos. The Federal Ministry of Health and other designated Federal and State agencies will provide the relevant updates related to the disease.”

Join the conversation

Opinions