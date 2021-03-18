Governors reaffirm safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria on Thursday reaffirmed the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its 28th meeting held in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Kayode Fayemi.

According to the communiqué, the governors deliberated on issues affecting the country, particularly on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and the attendant issues.

It said Fayemi congratulated his colleagues for accepting to be vaccinated and declared that so far nobody has complained of any side-effects after receiving the vaccine.

The communiqué added that the NGF COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CTAG) led by Prof. Oyewale Tomori briefed the governors on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine across the states.

It read: “The CTAG notes the increasing concerns of the public on the safety of AstraZeneca vaccines.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt delivers COVID-19 vaccine to 35 states, leaves out Kogi

“CTAG recommended that Nigeria should continue to vaccinate all eligible persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine in line with the latest WHO recommendations.

“The group said that available evidence, including findings from research in which some CTAG members are involved showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.

“Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their states.

“The governors also encourage the public to report any adverse effect noticed following COVID-19 vaccination.”

Join the conversation

Opinions