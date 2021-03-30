Governors reveal link between Boko Haram insurgency, increased banditry, kidnappings | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Monday, revealed that sponsors of the Boko Haram insurgency are the progenitors of the escalating banditry in the Northwest and kidnappings in other regions of the country.

Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the NGF disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, March 29.

Fayemi, said he was in the State House to discuss a range of issues, including economic and security with the President.

“There is a direct correlation, I’ve said this to you before, between insurgency in the Northeast, and what we’re seeing manifesting itself as banditry in the Northwest, or kidnapping in the Southwest. Some of the people involved in these are also the ones responsible for insurgency.

“They are using the resources that they make from kidnapping for the activities that they’re conducting in the Northeast. So, we need to take a comprehensive look at all these things and not treat them in compartments. We must treat them as a comprehensive issue and then tackle them collectively”, he said.

Read also: Power restored to Maiduguri, after two-month darkness due to Boko Haram insurgency

Fayemi also stated that President Buhari would be approaching the National Assembly soon for more funding for the equipment of the armed forces, to aid better and more successes in the efforts to beat insecurity back.

He, however, observed that winning the war against insecurity would require more than just military operations.

Besides making sincere effort to reach the roots of the various forms of security crises facing the nation, leaders need to show political will and take political action to address the issues that had created the room for insecurity, Fayemi posited.

He said, “Well, first of all, let me say that Mr. President has taken the right step in changing the leadership of the security services. I, as you would recall, was one of those speaking on behalf of my colleagues that argued for that to happen. So, I think the President has done the right thing.

“We never suggested, even at the time we were arguing for a change of guard in the leadership, that that was going to be an automatic transformation of the security situation, simply on account of change of leadership.’’

“We were not that naive to think that would happen, however, precisely because there’s been a change, you can see that there is also a concerted effort.”

Join the conversation

Opinions