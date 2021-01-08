Governors to be administered COVID-19 vaccines on TV – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Friday many governors in the country would be administered the COVID-19 vaccines on a live telecast to assure Nigerians on the safety of the vaccines.

The governor, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the governors had accepted to receive the vaccines live on television.

He said: “We too will like to demonstrate to our citizens that we believe that the vaccines would work.

READ ALSO: Governors charge Nigerian govt to ensure local production of COVID-19 vaccines

“We have a lot of experience on this. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum managed the polio vaccines administration in the country and we have garnered a lot of experience.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, had said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be administered the vaccines on television when it finally gets to the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions