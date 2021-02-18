Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains.

The governors took the decision at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, briefed the State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting.

He was accompanied to the briefing by his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

Abiodun said: “The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, updated the council on the security situation and community policing as follows.

READ ALSO: Northern Govs to meet Ogun Gov. Dapo Abiodun over herdsmen attacks on Tuesday

“He stressed the importance of the protection of all residents of all states including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within the state jurisdictions.

“He stressed the need for the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.

“It was agreed that in collaboration with federal authorities, the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by state authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions must be done.

“It was also resolved that deceased victims of such violence are duly accorded dignified burial rites.”

Join the conversation

Opinions