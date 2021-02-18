Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains.
The governors took the decision at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, briefed the State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting.
He was accompanied to the briefing by his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.
Abiodun said: “The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, updated the council on the security situation and community policing as follows.
“He stressed the importance of the protection of all residents of all states including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within the state jurisdictions.
“He stressed the need for the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.
“It was agreed that in collaboration with federal authorities, the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by state authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions must be done.
“It was also resolved that deceased victims of such violence are duly accorded dignified burial rites.”
Politics
PDP lifts Elumelu, six others suspension
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday lifted the suspension placed on the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and six other lawmakers.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
The other lawmakers are – Mr. Wole Oke; Ms. Lynda Ikpeazu; Mr. Anayo Edwin; Mr. Gideon Gwani; Mr. Toby Okechukwu and Mr. Adekoya Addul-Majid.
The party had in July 2019 suspended the aforementioned lawmakers for anti-party activities, particularly their roles in the selection of the Minority Leadership in the House.
Ologbondiyan said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) lifted the suspension based on the recommendations of various committees constituted by the party on the matter.
He said: “The party charges the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.
“In the same vein, the party maintains that it continues to recognise the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Kingsley Chinda.”
The spokesman advised all lawmakers elected on the party’s platform to continue to participate in the activities of the Caucus.
Ologbondiyan urged the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the House.
He added that the PDP had directed its Harmonisation Committee led by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to meet with the party’s members in the House in a bid to ensure harmonious relationships among them.
Politics
Bill on medical tourism scales second reading in Senate
The bill seeking to check revenue leakages from medical tourism scaled second reading in the Senate on Thursday.
The primary objective of the bill is to reduce the number of Nigerians traveling to other countries for medical care.
The bill titled: “Federal Medical Centres (Establishment) Bill, 2021,” was sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.
Ahmed, who led the debate on the bill, said the absence of a legal framework for the regulation, development, and management of Federal Medical Centers (FMCs) to set standards for rendering of health services was hindering the provision of intensive, effective, and efficient healthcare services to Nigerians.
According to her, the measure has led to a number of challenges in the health sector, including under-funding, weak facilities, and infrastructure, the poor motivation of health workers and low budget.
Others were weak accountability, conflicts with the political structure of the states, and industrial strikes which have led to inadequacies, shortcomings, and weaknesses which hindered effective healthcare delivery services.
The senator noted that the passage of the bill would reduce the number of Nigerians traveling to other countries for medical care.
She regretted that an average of 20,000 Nigerians traveled to India each year for medical assistance due to the absence of a solid healthcare system at home.
Ahmed stressed that the bill would also sufficiently address the remuneration of employees of the FMCs and check the exodus of doctors and nurses to other countries.
She said: “77 percent of black doctors in the United States are Nigerians and there is rarely any top medical institution in the US or Europe where you don’t find Nigerians managing at the top level.
“Hardly a year passes without a major national strike by nurses, doctors, or health consultants. The major reasons for these strikes are poor salaries and lack of government investment in the health sector.”
After scaling the second reading, the bill was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Health for further legislative work.
The committee is expected to report back to the lawmakers in four weeks.
Latest
‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court
Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Turaki and his special assistant Sampson Okpetu on a 16-count charge of fraud.
Other defendants are – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.
Bello, an operative attached to the Chairman of the EFCC Monitoring Unit, while being led in evidence by M. S. Abubakar, drew the court’s attention to the second defendant (Okpetu) statement in which he admitted transferring the said sum on the instructions of Turaki
“My boss’ name is Kabiru T. Turaki, and he gave me the instruction to transfer the money into Abdulrahman Yusuf and K.T Turaki and Co. firm. The instruction was verbal, I don’t know what Abdulrahmad did with the money, I also don’t know what my boss had done with the money. I was only instructed by my boss to liaise with Engr. Kabiru to make sure the job was executed. I transferred some money into Engr. Kabir’s account, an account I can’t remember, for the execution of the contract,” the witness quoted the second defendant as saying in the statement.
He noted that it was instructive that “the money was received from the Ministry of labour and the first defendant was then the supervising minister of the ministry.
Bello also told the court that Turaki confirmed that he was the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs as well as supervising Minister for the Ministry of Labour within the period of the investigation.
Justice Inyang Ekwo thereafter adjourned the matter till April 19, 20, and 21 for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.
