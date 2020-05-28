Governors to engage AGF on financial autonomy for states’ judiciary, legislature

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said on Thursday its Legal Committee would engage the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to reflect on the implications of the recently passed Executive Order 10, 2020 on governance at the state level.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week signed into law an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislative and judicial arms across the 36 states of the country.

In a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the end of its 9th COVID-19 teleconference meeting held in Abuja, the Forum picked governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) to be in the legal committee that would engage the AGF on the matter.

The governors also deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country at the meeting.

They also resolved to interface with the Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to incorporate the contributions of state governments in the Economic Sustainability Plan as a national response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This, according to the communiqué, will be done through the NEC Ad-Hoc Sub-Committee on COVID-19 with Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as chairman.

Other members of the committee are governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

