Politics
Governors to engage labour on fuel subsidy
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday resolved to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the proposed fuel subsidy removal.
The NLC had last week directed all its state councils to mobilize members for a one-day nationwide protest on January 27 over the planned removal of fuel subsidy and imposition of 10 percent excise duty on soft drinks by the Federal Government.
This followed the declaration by the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in October last year that the Federal Government made provision for petrol subsidy only for the first six months of 2022.
They also denied any involvement in the planned removal of subsidy.
READ ALSO: Buhari didn’t order removal of fuel subsidy – Lawan
The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, who briefed journalists at the end of the forum’s meeting in Abuja, said the essence of the meeting with the labour was explore ways to address the issue without causing any disaffection and salvage the country’s economy.
He said: “The forum also discussed the issue around petroleum subsidy and resolved to engage the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress on how best to address this issue without causing any disaffection but with a view to salvaging the Nigerian economy for the Nigerian people at the end of the day.
“Therefore, we shall be engaging the NLC as sub national leaders and with a view to ensuring that the outcome of our engagement will also be fed into the national discourse.”
