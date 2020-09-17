Governors to meet finance commissioners, others on economy

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Wednesday resolved to play more active roles in the revival of the nation’s economy.

They took the decision at the end of the 17th Teleconference of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the NGF Chairman, the governors will arrange a meeting with the state commissioners of finance, budget, and planning to chart the way forward for the Nigerian economy.

The communiqué read: “The forum will be playing a strategic role in the forthcoming 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #26), which is designed to focus on the sub-nationals as the frontiers for economic growth and development in the country.

“It will bring together local and global policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and scholars to lead and participate in sessions that will focus on building strategic partnerships and cooperation between governments, business enterprises, and civil society.

“At least 18 governors will take part in physical and virtual high-level panel dialogues from 26th – 27th October 2020.”

