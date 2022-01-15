Governors to meet in Abuja Wednesday

The governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to discuss major national issues.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the meeting would take place at the NGF Secretariat, Abuja.

The meeting will be the forum’s first this year.

The statement read: “Issues that will feature prominently at the meeting are the interventions programs such as the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program team and another on COVID-19 Aid, Relief and Economic Security as well as others.”

