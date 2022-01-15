Politics
Governors to meet in Abuja Wednesday
The governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to discuss major national issues.
The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the meeting would take place at the NGF Secretariat, Abuja.
The meeting will be the forum’s first this year.
READ ALSO: Military warns governors, others against wearing camouflage
The statement read: “Issues that will feature prominently at the meeting are the interventions programs such as the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program team and another on COVID-19 Aid, Relief and Economic Security as well as others.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...