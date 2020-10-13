Governors to meet on #ENDSARS protests, electricity tariff, others Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will on Wednesday meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the current security situation in the country.

The country has been rocked by protests against brutality and extortion by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the last one week.

The police tactical squad was disbanded by the IGP on Sunday.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the recent hike in electricity tariff would be discussed by the governors at the Forum 19th teleconference meeting in Abuja.

The statement read: “The NGF will be holding its 19th teleconference meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The high point of which will be the entry of the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who will explain the security situation in the country to the governors, particularly regarding the FSARS protests.

“The meeting, which according to its notice from the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Bayo Okauru, will commence at 2:00 p.m. will also be briefed by the technical committee on electricity tariffs.

“The hike in the electricity tariffs almost set the country on a nationwide imbroglio as a sequel to the actions intended by labour a few weeks ago until the governors intervened.

“The Ministers of Works and Housing, Communications and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management will also be on hand to address the governors, one after the other.

“The Humanitarian Resources and Disaster Management Minister, Saadatu Umar Farouk will be discussing how to lift a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty with the governors.

“Other matters that would be arising at the meeting would include the NESG Summit scheduled for the last quarter of the year, the conclusions of the distribution of palliatives by the Coalition Against Covid19 (CACOVID) a conglomeration of banks and some pubic spirited philanthropists including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), an update on the World Bank assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program for results (SFTAS) and another on the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee which briefs the governors regularly on the activities of the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Director- General’s brief will thereafter conclude the meeting.”

