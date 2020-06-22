Governors to meet on resident doctors’ grievances, FAAC deductions, others

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will meet on Wednesday to review the grievances of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of the forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the review had become necessary after the governors facilitated the suspension of industrial action by the resident doctors.

The resident doctors on Sunday suspended their two weeks industrial action after a meeting initiated by the leadership of the NGF with the executives of the association.

Bello-Barkindo said a teleconference which would be attended by all the 36 governors had other critical issues listed on its agenda.

He said: “According to the invitation issued by the Director-General of the forum, Mr. Asishana Okauru on Monday, several crucial national issues will be addressed by the governors, prominent among which are health, economy and infrastructure.

“Also expected to feature at the NGF meeting is a presentation on the update of the COVID-19 strategic plan by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire.

“Another update on the NGF’s committee of governors mandated by the forum to interface with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic headed by Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will also be brought before the forum for review.

“Recall that governors have been in the forefront of the struggle to get Nigeria off the global polio map, which finally materialised a couple of weeks ago.

“The report will be placed before them at the meeting to accord them the chance to adopt new strategies of maintaining the polio-free status for the country.”

Bello-Barkindo said the governors would also look at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions and refunds as well as the ongoing restructuring of state loans.

He added that the governors would also deliberate on the hanging infrastructure refunds to Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross-Rivers, Ondo and Osun States.

