Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for states’ judiciary, legislature

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will meet on Wednesday to discuss the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature codenamed the Executive Order 10, 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, indicated that the consultation would be the 9th in the series of teleconference meeting held by the governors since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

President Buhari on Friday signed into law the Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the legislative and judicial arms across the 36 states in the country.

The order also mandated the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct from source, amount due to state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.

According to Bello-Barkindo, the meeting, which will take place at 2:00 p.m., will have in attendance, all the 36 states governors, via Microsoft Team from their various states.

He said: “Among the issues to be reviewed are a number of critical national questions that revolve around the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature codenamed Executive Order 10, 2020.

“The governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership, the controversial National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill.

“Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, which have been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table.

“As usual the governors will be given an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it relates to the pandemic draft regulations.”

