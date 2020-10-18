Governors worried about hunger, anger in Nigeria – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday his colleagues are worried about the discontent, hunger, and anger in the country.

Fayemi, who spoke at a Special Thanksgiving Mass to mark the second year of his administration held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti, said the governors are ready to work with other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problems in Nigeria.

He said: “There is a lot of anger in the land, there is a lot of hunger in the land, pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now.

“Myself and my colleagues are concerned and we are committed to reforms not just about SARS because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS.

“Like Your Lordship (the Bishop) had said, the government should be allowed to address the problems that have cropped up.”

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Revd Felix Ajakaye, urged the protesters to back down and allow the Federal Government to address their demands.

