Governors worried over attacks on security personnel in Imo, Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Governors worried over attacks on security personnel in Imo, Benue
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed worry over recent attacks on security formations in Imo, Benue, and other parts of the country.
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and NGF Chairman made the concerns known at a briefing with newsmen at the end of the forum’s meeting on Wednesday night, April 14, in Abuja.
“NGF members are particularly worried following what happened in Imo state, the attacks on the correctional facility and the police command headquarters.
“The release of prisoners, and successive acts of violence and insecurity across the country, and the killings of soldiers at Benue.
“The forum has expressed its worry that it is time for us to revisit comprehensively, the nature and depth of this security crisis.
“The crisis would have gotten worse if states had not been taking the actions they have been taking individually and collectively.
“It is the steps taken at the state level that have managed to reduce the depths and the enormity of the security challenges. Nonetheless, it’s still a worrisome development for us
“We feel we will need a special review of the entire gamut of the security issues that we are dealing with.
“We need to further engage the federal authorities both at the political level and federal authorities at the security level, in order to deal with this multifaceted challenges of security that we’re faced.”
In the first week of April, unknown gunmen launched multiple attacks on police formations in Imo State.
The attack occurred at the Mbiere Divisional Police Headquarters in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.
Two similar attacks, including the one at the police headquarters and the prison headquarters in the state, have taken place before now.
The second attack was carried out a few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visited the state to assess the damage done to the police headquarters.
During the last attack, the gunmen reportedly freed some suspects from the police detention facility and also carted away phones belonging to suspects and police officers.
A police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident but said the officers on duty repelled the attack.
The attack has brought to six the number of police facilities targeted in the state between February and April.
