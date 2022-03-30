Governorship aspirant decries Benue killings, charges security agents to fish out perpetrators

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terver Akase, has condemned the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in communities across the state.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had on Tuesday killed several people at communities in Guma, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

Akase, who is a former Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, said in a statement issued by the Director of Media in his Campaign Organization, Nathaniel Nongu, that the killing of innocent people in coordinated attacks was a great distress to the government and other stakeholders in the state.

He expressed sadness at the incident and commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

He said: “The killing of innocent citizens in coordinated attacks on the state remains a source of great distress.”

He charged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and step up efforts at combating violence in the state.

