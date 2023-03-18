Governorship, NASS elections: Get all the live updates here

Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu, casts his vote

Lagos Governor and Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Babajide Sanwo Olu casts his vote at a polling station for a gubernatorial and House of Assembly candidates during local elections, in Lagos, on March 18, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu voted at Eiyekole, 006 polling unit, St. Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island around 10:30am.

The governor also praised the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for arriving early to the polling unit as well as the turnout of voters.

He said, “My wife and I are happy with the turnout. We are happy with the turnout at this polling unit. I am told that they came right on time and voting is on. I think it is time for us to see and understand that this process is not meant to be a process of violence.

“Election that leads to a democratic process is the best form of validation of what true democracy should be about. And so I want to reiterate again that this contest is about peace, it’s about progress, it’s about prosperity for our state and country at large.”



Gov Abiodun casts his vote

The Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun cast his vote on Saturday at his Itaosanyin ward 03, polling unit,02 in Iperu, Ikenne local government area of the state

‘We’re not uploading results’, INEC staff tells voters in Lagos (Video)

An unidentified adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) on Saturday told voters in the Aguda area of Lagos State that they are not meant to upload elections results from the governorship and house of assembly elections.

She was captured on video announcing to voters, saying “if you want to vote, vote, we are not uploading, if you don’t want, go home. The party officials are aware. We are not uploading”.

See video below:

Seyi Makinde casts vote

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Seyi Makinde, has cast his vote, in the ongoing governorship polls.

Makinde voted at the Polling Unit 01, Ward 11, Abayomi area, Iwo Road, in Ibadan North-East Local.

VP, Osinbajo cast his vote

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday cast his vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, after which he described the process as “peaceful”.

Osinbajo lauded the process after voting at his polling unit 14, Egunrege Ward 1, Ikenne in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

High turnout in Gombe, as residents vote next governor, state lawmakers

Residents in Gombe State have trooped out in large numbers to cast their votes in the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The turnout on Saturday had been rated higher than what was recorded during the Presidential and National Assembly elections which held on February 25, 2023.

According to images seen online via Twitter and some media reports, residents arrived at some polling units early and in large numbers, as the presence of security personnel raised confidence of smooth and non-violent election for governorship and State House of Assembly.

The Presiding officer of INEC, at Doma Area court 003, Nafiu Ibrahim, said the electoral members arrived as early as around 7:46 am at the polling units, with accreditation and voting commencing simultaneously immediately after they sorted out their materials.

At Gidan Magabi 030 and Kofar Sarkin Dukku Poling unit, voting began around 8:11 am and 8:08 am according to their respective Presiding Officers; Emanuella Job and Amarachi Emelobe.

Job and Emelobe echoed smooth election since voting began, stating there had been no attacks or threats to the voters casting their votes.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo has cast his ballot in Unit 4, Ward 10, in Abonnema Akuku-Toru LGA

Click to see video

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, casts his vote

The incumbent governor of Kogi State has cast his vote in the ongoing Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Governor Yahaya Bello cast his vote at Agasa-Ovete, Okene, Kogi State at exactly 10: 05 am this morning.



Accreditation begins at polling unit 007 in Niger State after replacement of damaged list

INEC has commenced accreditation of voters list at PU 007 Bakin-Iku Tafa LGA Niger state.

Voters have been pictured checking their names, and being accredited and casting their votes simultaneously after the replacement of the damaged registered name list at the polling unit.

President-elect, Tinubu, votes in Lagos governorship polls

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has voted in the ongoing governorship elections in Lagos State.

He exercised his franchise while encouraging others to vote peacefully.

“I just joined other Nigerians in exercising my civic duty in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections. I encourage you all to go out and vote peacefully,” Tinubu stated in a tweet

Protest at Lagos INEC centre over non payment of staff

There was a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Registration Area Centre in the Amuwo-Odofin Nursery and Primary School, Mile 2, Lagos.

This was over the delay in the payment of the INEC’s adhoc staff.

Some of the adhoc Staff revealed that they were promised N15,000 each before they left the RAC but they are yet to be paid.

Lagos LP guber candidate casts his vote

The Lagos governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, arrived and voted at his polling unit 045, Oshifila/Abule Igbira in Anifowose, Ikeja.

Political thugs hijack, burn voting materials in Bayelsa

Political thugs have allegedly hijacked and destroyed voting materials meant for polling units in Wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Constituency 5 of the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State meant for the House of Assembly elections.

Governor Douye Diri who strongly condemned the act in a brief statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, has called on Inspector General of Police and State Commissioner of Police, to restore peace in the affected area.

INEC official arrive polling unit in Rivers

Distribution of election materials has commenced at the RAC Polling Centre at the Township Primary School, Port Harcourt, as election officials arrive various polling units in Rivers State.

Absence of security officials delay movement of INEC ad hoc staff, election materials in Imo

There was a delay in the movement of ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials to Ohaji/Egbema and the Owerri North local government areas of Imo State, due to lack of security officials.

Sources in the area confirmed this development at about 07:10 am, adding that the people were worried.

One of the sources who spoke said: “The ad-hoc staff is ready. The buses are available. But now the problem is that we are waiting for the security people to come and escort us to start work.”

Confirming the development, the Imo INEC, Public Relations Officer, Chineye Osuji, said that the police authority has assured that the “police officers coming to escort the ad-hoc staff are coming from Owerri and we are waiting.”

Thugs patrol Lagos streets as fears mount over voters’ intimidation (Video)

Fears amongst the populace over voter’s intimidation continue to ripple across Lagos State in the wake of a statement attributed to Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos parks and garages management.

In the aftermath, thugs were videoed patrolling the streets of Lagos, despite assurances by the state police regarding investigating the situation.cliick here to watch video

Thugs seen walking across streets in Lagos on the morning of gubernatorial election, threatening voters that won’t vote APC to stay indoors.

In a video shared on twitter, the thugs were heard threatening residents to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or stay away from the polling booths.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the threats issued by MC Oluomo, against Igbos in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Force spokesman, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, described the threat by MC Oluomo against Igbos as a joke.

Featuring on Channels Television, Olumuyiwa assured that the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into MC Oluomo’s inciting comments.

PLATEAU STATE: INEC staff arrive early at polling unit 112

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff have arrived early at Naraguta Ward B, polling unit 112, Jos North LGA of Plateau State, and are already awaiting voters at the polling centre.

Voters await INEC at Oshimili

Voters await the arrival of INEC officials for the commencement of voting in Ward 9, Mgbala Primary School in Oshimili North LGA, Delta State

Nigerians will again go to the polls today to elect governors in 28 out of the 36 states of the federation. They will also vote to pick their representatives for the states houses of assembly in all 36 states.

The governorship election will not hold in six states namely, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa, Edo, Anambra, Imo and Kogi states as polls to the offices of governors in these states are held off-cycle and not part of the general election.

Today’s elections come two weeks after the presidential and National Assembly elections were held on February 28, which produced a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

The governorship and state houses of assembly elections were initially slated for March 11, but was shifted forward by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) due to what it said was time needed to reconfigure the BVAS machine used for the polls.

Ripples Nigeria will bring you all the updates here as they unfold live from around the country.

