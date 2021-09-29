Govs are chief logistics officers, not security officers, Wike slams federal policing system

The Rivers State Governor has criticised the Federal system of policing enshrined in the constitution in the wake of the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, an eminent academic in Anambra State.

According to the governor, this system was the reason for the inability of states to stem the tide of criminalities across the country.

Wike stated this on Wednesday at a parley with the media in Port Harcourt titled, “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa.”

“On security, the responsibility is within the purview of the Federal Government. The lack of powers over the control of police commands continues to impede effective policing.

“I don’t see governors as chief security officers but chief logistics officers since constitutionally, they have no control over the police commands who must defer to the FG,

“The FG brings those who will help them with electoral rigging rather than maintain the law and order of the state with the postings of police officers not based on competence but nepotism,” Wike revealed.

He also urged the need to synergy amongst various security agencies in order to win the battle against crime and terrorism.

“SSS will not synergise with the Police due to interference from highers-up, bred by institutional failure. There is a need for exchanges of information in order to tackle this menace.”

Wike also detailed the projects being carried out in Rivers State and the procedures taken by his administration towards completion.

“I completed all projects by my predecessors because governance is a continuum. There is no point commencing another project when there are others to attend to.

“After completion, I began awarding new projects which will be completed before the expiration of my tenure. 70% of the budget goes into capital projects which is why you witness a revamp of infrastructure across the state.

“My duty is to make the people of Rivers happy due to their trust in me because when leaders don’t understand their obligations; this is why the country is in an ailing state.

“Not less than 300 Primary schools have been rehabilitated across the state in order to ensure the provision of basic education to the citizens. The payment of WAEC, WASSCE, and other important exams are borne by the Government which is a form of education subsidy.”

