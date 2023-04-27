Govs eager for new revenue sharing formula, to beg Buhari to send draft to NASS

Nigerian state governors are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the new revenue draft presented to him by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in 2022.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who revealed this late on Wednesday, said the meeting with Buhari will be used to plead with him to present the new draft formula to the National Assembly before May 29, 2023, when a new government will take over power.

Tambuwal made the revelation after a closed door meeting of the NGF late Wednesday night in Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Mr Ahmed Amshi.

Tambuwal said while addressing journalists at the end of the meeting: “It was a normal meeting of governors where we discussed issues concerning the country, the sub-nationals and of course, democracy and good governance.

“We discussed the new revenue formula submitted to Mr President by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the need for us to approach Mr President for him to present the new draft formula to the National Assembly before this administration winds up.

“We are going to meet with Mr President as a forum and we’ll appeal to him to present that formula to the National Assembly. We will see!”

Tambuwal further stated that the Forum also discussed the guidelines on financial regulations set by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) primary healthcare, and stamp duties, among others.

“We discussed the guidelines by the NFIU on financial regulation that is working on how to ensure that Nigeria is taken out of the grey list of the Financial Task Force.

“We discussed the issue of primary healthcare and the progress made so far during our induction course. Some states that have attained some milestones are going to receive awards for their performance.

“We also discussed the issue of stamp duties being owed to both the Federal and the State Governments and warehoused by the Central Bank and we are working to make sure that it is released for disbursement to both the Federal Government and the states’, the NGF Chairman said.

Governors that attended the meeting included Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was accompanied by the Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani: Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Others were Seyi Makinde, Simon Lalong, Aminu Masari, Dapo Abiodun, Hope Uzodinma and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Oyo, Plateau, Katsina, Ogun, Imo and Lagos States respectively, among others.

