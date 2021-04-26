Govs Forum blames attack on Uzodinma's residence on 'persons against existence of Nigeria' | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has lamented the shaky unity of the country, in a statement issued a day after an arson attack on the residence of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that unknown gunmen on Saturday set fire to the country home of Uzodinma.

The burnt property of the governor is located in his hometown in Omuma, Orlu East local government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses had reported that the crime was committed by suspected hoodlums in black attires.

The NGF is a statement on Sunday in response to the dastardly attack titled, “Razing of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Country Home – Message from Colleagues” and signed by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, expressed its sympathy to the Imo Governor while commiserating with all those that were injured, maimed, or killed.

However, it warned those behind these attacks to desist, stating that “they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction,” the statement reads.

