Govs Forum blames attack on Uzodinma's residence on 'persons against existence of Nigeria' | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Govs Forum blames attack on Uzodinma’s residence on ‘persons against existence of Nigeria’
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has lamented the shaky unity of the country, in a statement issued a day after an arson attack on the residence of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that unknown gunmen on Saturday set fire to the country home of Uzodinma.
The burnt property of the governor is located in his hometown in Omuma, Orlu East local government area of the state.
Eyewitnesses had reported that the crime was committed by suspected hoodlums in black attires.
The NGF is a statement on Sunday in response to the dastardly attack titled, “Razing of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Country Home – Message from Colleagues” and signed by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, expressed its sympathy to the Imo Governor while commiserating with all those that were injured, maimed, or killed.
Read also: IPOB appoints new commander, denies involvement in Uzodinma’s residence attack
However, it warned those behind these attacks to desist, stating that “they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.
“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.
“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction,” the statement reads.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk
Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win
The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...