Govs Ihedioha, Ganduje, Tambuwal to know fate today as Supreme Court rules

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his counterparts from Kano and Sokoto states, Abdullahi Ganduje and Aminu Tambuwal respectively, will on Monday (today) know their fates over their respective election victories.

This followed the decision of the Supreme Court to deliver judgments on the appeals filed against their election victories today.

Aside Ganduje, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ihedioha and Tambuwal are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the case of Ihedioha, there is tension in Imo State over what the outcome of the judgment may be

This followed the prophecy of Revd Fr Ejike Mbaka, founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, that Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, would replace Ihedioha as the governor of the state in 2020.

Though the priest said he did not know how the prophecy would come to pass, many have said it would be by the apex court sacking Ihedioha and declaring Uzodinma and the APC as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

READ ALSO: 2023: My successor could be a woman, Kaduna gov, El Rufai says

In the other elections, while PDP candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf is challenging Ganduje’s victory as Kano State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu of the APC is challenging Tambuwal’s victory as Sokoto governor.

The three governors had earlier won their court cases at both the tribunal and Appeal courts.

Join the conversation

Opinions