Govs plan to meet AGF over Buhari’s autonomy to states’ legislatures, judiciaries

Nigerians Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Thursday set up a legal committee over President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order that granted financial autonomy to state legislatures and judiciaries.

The committee, the 36 state governors said, would engage the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to reflect on the effect of the Executive Order 10, 2020 on governance at the Sub-National level.

Members of the committee include state governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; Simon Lalong of Plateau and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

The development was contained in a communique signed by the NGF chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and issued at the end of their teleconference meeting this Thursday.

The teleconference meeting was the 9th the governors have had since the lockdown that resulted from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36 state governors also at the meeting endorsed the development of a three-month plan on reopening of the economy by the NEC Sub-Committee that will interface with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 comprising the Governors of Delta, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as chairman; Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos; Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Simon Lalong of Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello.

