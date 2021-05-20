Govs resolve to adopt financial autonomy for legislature, judiciary | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Govs resolve to adopt financial autonomy for legislature, judiciary
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF (NGF) has stated that the parties involved in Executive Order #10 are working earnestly to resolve the issues surrounding the implementation of the order.
The forum said this in a communiqué issued on Wednesday night after its 30th teleconference.
Ripples Nigeria reported that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 signed into law the Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary order.
The forum in the communiqué signed by its Chairman and the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said talks on the Order had reached an advanced stage with the Ministry of Labour, conference of Speakers and the National Judicial Council.
Read also: JUSUN begins nationwide protest over financial autonomy for judiciary
“There are, however, legal aspects of the order that need to be tied up, but which cannot take place if officials responsible for these final processes are on strike.
“Governors are happy to implement the demands of the judiciary and the Legislature,” he said.
The NGF, however, resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary.
The forum said the presidential committee was now acting as a permanent committee “basically misguiding and overheating the relationship between state governments and the other arms of government.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...