Govs resolve to adopt financial autonomy for legislature, judiciary | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF (NGF) has stated that the parties involved in Executive Order #10 are working earnestly to resolve the issues surrounding the implementation of the order.

The forum said this in a communiqué issued on Wednesday night after its 30th teleconference.

Ripples Nigeria reported that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 signed into law the Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary order.

The forum in the communiqué signed by its Chairman and the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said talks on the Order had reached an advanced stage with the Ministry of Labour, conference of Speakers and the National Judicial Council.

Read also: JUSUN begins nationwide protest over financial autonomy for judiciary

“There are, however, legal aspects of the order that need to be tied up, but which cannot take place if officials responsible for these final processes are on strike.

“Governors are happy to implement the demands of the judiciary and the Legislature,” he said.

The NGF, however, resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary.

The forum said the presidential committee was now acting as a permanent committee “basically misguiding and overheating the relationship between state governments and the other arms of government.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions