Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged to contribute part of the Excess Crude Account in support of the purchase of additional hardware for security forces to combat insecurity, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed.

Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, and governor of Ekiti State, made this declaration during a media briefing at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, February 18, in the wake of an emergency meeting of the forum.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting amongst the governors which started at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday, lasted till the early hours of Thursday.

Fayemi said, “On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account, the Natural Resource Development Fund, and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.

READ ALSO: Governors meet on COVID-19 Wednesday

“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.”

Furthermore, Fayemi stated that the governors discussed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

According to the NGF, the protection of lives and properties is of utmost importance while expressing sympathies over lives lost during the Shasha Market crisis.

“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.

“The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Oyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.

“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other colouration. “

Join the conversation

Opinions