Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged to contribute part of the Excess Crude Account in support of the purchase of additional hardware for security forces to combat insecurity, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed.
Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, and governor of Ekiti State, made this declaration during a media briefing at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, February 18, in the wake of an emergency meeting of the forum.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting amongst the governors which started at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday, lasted till the early hours of Thursday.
Fayemi said, “On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account, the Natural Resource Development Fund, and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.
READ ALSO: Governors meet on COVID-19 Wednesday
“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.”
Furthermore, Fayemi stated that the governors discussed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
According to the NGF, the protection of lives and properties is of utmost importance while expressing sympathies over lives lost during the Shasha Market crisis.
“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.
“The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Oyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.
“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other colouration. “
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 18, 2021
1. Nigerian govt's capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt – APC
1. Nigerian govt’s capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s capacity to end criminals’ attacks on soft targets was not in doubt. Read more
2. FG completed 29 road interventions in Nigeria’s institutions – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday the Federal Government has so far completed 29 road interventions in various tertiary institutions across the country. Read more
3. 869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school. Read more
5. Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held a meeting to deliberate on the way forward for the party towards 2023. Read more
6. Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted an interim Mareva injunction known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block accounts belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). Read more
7. More troubles as Naira inches closer to N500/$1
The Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market on Wednesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed. Read more
8. NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market
Investors lose over N15.19 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Read more
9. NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons. Read more
10. D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria's total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more
4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more
5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more
6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more
7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more
8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more
9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more
10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 574 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 146,928. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Monday recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital. Read more
3. FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries. Read more
4. 109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated for COVID-19 – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday at least 109 million Nigerians would be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next two years. Read more
5. IGP launches Operation Puff Adder ll to check insecurity
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the Operation Puff Adder II. Read more
6. Nigerian govt places health workers on Ebola alert
The Federal Government has placed the country’s health workers on alert over the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in Conakry, Guinea. Read more
7. Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N68.96 billion during trading. Read more
8. Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief
The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization. Read more
9. SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law
Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market. Read more
10. Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to reclaim fourth spot
Timo Werner scored for the first time in 14 games for Chelsea as the Blues defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. Read more
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Sports
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
Trending
-
Business17 hours ago
Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
-
Politics7 hours ago
Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
-
Politics24 hours ago
In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen
-
Latest9 hours ago
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress trademarks her name
-
Business2 hours ago
CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
-
Business7 hours ago
Bitcoin makes 94,000 holders millionaires as it stays above $50,000 mark
-
Latest19 hours ago
Ex-governors will lure new members to PDP ahead of 2023 – Saraki
-
Nigeria In One Minute10 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 18, 2021