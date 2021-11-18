Govt agents attacking Lagos panel members over #ENDSARS report – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has raised the alarm over what he described as “vicious attacks” on members of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality following the team’s submission of its findings to the state government.

Adegboruwa, a member of the panel, in a statement on Thursday, said since the panel submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, members of the panel have become the subject of vicious attacks from suspected agents of the government.

The panel had in a 309-page report indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the October 20, 2020 shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

The lawyer said: “All manner of allegations had been heaped upon panel members, some of us were called unprintable names.

READ ALSO: FG ‘careful’ with kidnappers but not with #EndSARS protesters, Reno slams Lai

He dismissed reports that the panel members lobbied for appointment into the team, saying they were picked on merit.

Adegboruwa added: “As a matter of fact, in my case, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, appealed to me to accept my appointment, which I saw as a call to national service.

“The primary reason the governor gave to me then was that he wanted men and women of integrity, independent and not subject to manipulation, to be on the panel.”

He also described a bribery claim credited to an unnamed counsel to the Lagos State government as “unfair and ungodly.”

The controversial lawyer noted that the panel is waiting for the Lagos State government’s White Paper on the report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now