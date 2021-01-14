Govt denies reported kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

Reports of kidnap of an unspecified number of traders from Kano State on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway has been denied by the Kaduna State Government.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, made the denial in a statement on Thursday, adding that Federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, have not reported any such incident.

He said: “Furthermore, from all checks conducted so far by the Kaduna State Government, the alleged kidnapping occurred elsewhere in another state.”

“The Government as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency.”

“The Government is open to further information for security collaboration, he said.

The Kaduna-Abuja Highway has been witnessing upsurge in the activities of criminal gangs who daily terrorize travellers on the road through armed robbery and kidnapping.

