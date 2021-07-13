International
Govt deploys military, as 10 die in South African riots over Zuma’s imprisonment
Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President, Jacob Zuma, has claimed 10 lives as violence escalated on Monday, with shopping malls in Johannesburg looted and many businesses set ablaze.
The government has deployed military personnel to the streets as the riots escalated.
The protests which began on Friday by Zuma’s supporters in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal province, has spread to other provinces, and 219 rioters have so far been arrested.
According to the police, “shops and businesses have been looted and vandalised and burning vehicles and debris left across roads.”
The violence was activated after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
Read also: BUHARI TO NIGERIANS IN S’AFRICA: Don’t forget home, use your resources to help develop Nigeria
The 79-year-old had defied a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.
A police spokesman who spoke to the media on the protests said:
“The police have been involved in running skirmishes with residents, protesters and criminal elements, who have basically gone through the central business district and ransacked it. They are greatly outnumbered by the people.
“They invaded a shopping mall in Johannesburg and everything was stripped from its premises, including cash machines and anything of value.
“We have seen three days of protesting, of rioting, of general lawlessness in some of the biggest cities in South Africa.
“What the police have been trying to do is restore a sense of order in the central business district, but they are completely overwhelmed,” he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....