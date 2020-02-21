Govt has recorded substantial progress in North East – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his administration has made substantial progress in the North East despite reports to the contrary.

He also assured aide workers rendering assistance to the displaced people in the region of a better security arrangement.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received the International President of the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), Dr. Christos Christou, and other members of his team at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said the sacrifices of Doctors Without Borders in conflict areas in Nigeria are well appreciated.

He also assured that the government would provide a secure environment for the organization.

President Buhari said: “We will secure the environment in order for you to do your job. You are not doing it for profit. We remain very appreciative.

READ ALSO: Insurgency is part of punishment we are receiving for our sins —Sultan of Sokoto

“We know the pathetic situation of children not knowing where their parents are, or the communities they come from, and that was why we established the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. This is to harness and channel resources to such deprived people.”

In his response, the leader of the team, said Doctors Without Borders have been active in Nigeria since 1996, and is an international and independent medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

Join the conversation

Opinions