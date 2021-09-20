Govt is the problem of Nigeria’s economic growth —Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has lamented that the Nigerian government’s involvement in economic issues is the main albatross holding down the nation’s economy.

According to him, government was too involved, and has politicized economic policies, instead of leaving the issues to the forces of demand and supply to push the economy.

He spoke on Monday, during an interview on Arise TV, where he stated that leaders need to summon the political will to implement policies and decide what it wants, instead of playing politics with everything.

