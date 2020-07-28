Govt lifts ban on airline that flew Naira Marley during covid-19 lockdown

The federal government has lifted the ban placed on a private airline company that flouted the COVID-19 lockdown to convey a Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, for a concert in Abuja.

The airline, Executive Jets Services was suspended indefinitely in June by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The airline which was approved to convey a judge from Lagos to Abuja and back on official assignment conveyed musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and ex-BB Naija housemate, Kim Oprah.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed lifting of the ban at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

He said the van was lifted because the airline complied with sanctions imposed on it.

Read also: Fashola reacts, says it’s “ridiculous” for airline CEO to link him with Naira Marley

“Today, we lifted the ban on Executive Jets Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions.

“They have paid parts of the fine and they have brought out a payment plan for the balance. So, we lifted the ban and they will continue to do their business. These kind of things are not punitive, they are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe,” he said

Meanwhile, Sirika stated that regarding the dignitaries that violated the Covid-19 protocols at various airports in the country, the Federal Government will look into it.

“As to the VIP offenders which are undergoing investigation, the report will be on my desk this week hopefully and we will keep you posted,” the minister said.

Recall that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), condemned Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; former governor of Zamfara, AbdulAziz Yari, and the publisher of a national daily, among others, for airport infractions.

Join the conversation

Opinions