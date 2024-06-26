Govt must address root causes of drug abuse, including leadership failure —Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to address the root causes of drug abuse in Nigeria, which he attributed to several factors including leadership failure.

Obi who made the call on Wednesday, a day set aside to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, urged the government to make concerted efforts to address drug abuse.

In a post on his official X handle, the former Anambra State governor irged government to take proactive measures to prevent drug abuse and provide support to those struggling with addiction.

“Today is set aside by the global community to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It is a day set out to strengthen actions that will rid the society of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking,” Obi said.

“It is also a day that reminds us of the need to direct more concerted efforts towards preventing drug abuse and guiding those weighed down by addiction through the path of freedom.

“For a predominantly youthful population, Nigeria, where poverty and and where unemployment are on the increase, the incidence of drug abuse remains high. Economic hardship and other poor socio-economic factors have been identified as the leading factors fueling drug abuse among our youth.

“Drugs and substance abuse have contributed to high rates of crime, moral decadence in society, and other associated health hazards. It also greatly dampens the productivity of the people, especially the youth population.

“We must, therefore, seek to save our nation from the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. More efforts must be channelled into preventing the spread of this virus.

“The government should invest in rehabilitating those already caught in the web of drug abuse and stringent punishment meted out to drug traffickers. With commitment and sincerity of action, we can achieve a drug-free nation in a New Nigeria that is POssible. -PO.”

