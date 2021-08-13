News
Govt reopens Eko Bridge to traffic
The Federal Government has announced the reopening of Eko Bridge, which had been under repairs, to traffic from Friday, August 13.
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, in a statement on Thursday night, said the 10-week rehabilitation works on Eko Bridge was completed on schedule.
He also said traffic would be diverted for the rehabilitation of the burnt Lagos Airport flyover from Aug. 13.
“The Alaka to Costain section of Eko bridge which was closed to traffic since 4th June 2021 will now be opened on Friday 13th Aug. 2021.
Read also: Lagos govt announces closure of Eko Bridge for 10 weeks
“The Honorable Minister of Works and Housing thanks the motoring public for their cooperation while the rehabilitation work was ongoing,” he said.
He added that additional works to be carried out on the Eko bridge would not require closure.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Eko Bridge was shut on June 4, with traffic diverted for the second phase of the rehabilitation of the Costain-bound section of the bridge.
Popoola also said traffic diversion towards the rehabilitation of the burnt Airport flyover bridge in Lagos would begin from Friday, Aug. 13 until Sept. 22.
