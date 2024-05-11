Govt restarts demolition of illegal structure on Lagos Island markets

The Lagos State government has resumed the removal of illegal structures in Lagos Island markets.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a post on his X platform on Saturday.

He said the exercise was carried out by a combined team of the Ministry of Special Duties, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Others are the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos Central Business Districts and the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission said the exercise ensured safety, orderliness, and free traffic flow in the area.

The state government commenced demolition of illegal structures in Lagos Island last month following the fire incident that led to the collapse of six buildings and destroyed 16 others in Dosunmu Street.

Wahab said: “Lagos State Government continues the removal of illegal extensions in Markets in Lagos Island to ensure safety, orderliness, and opening up of Free Flow of Traffic, the illegal extensions removed before were rebuilt by the defaulters.

“A combined team of the Special Duties, Physical Planning, Ministry of Environment @LasgMOE, Urban Development, LASTMA, LASBCA, LNSC, KAI, CBD, LASURA, Lagos Fire Service, NPF.

“This operation is part of the recommendations of the Docemo Fire Incident Committee led by the Commissioner of Special Duties, Hon. Gbenga Oyerinde.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now