Govt should rescue my daughter like the Kankara schoolboys –Leah Sharibu’s father

The father of Leah Sharibu, Nathan Sharibu, has lamented the inability of the Nigerian Government and the security forces to rescue his daughter like they did in securing the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Leah Sharibu was 14 years old when she was kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists sect on February 19, 2018, alongside 110 schoolgirls from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, located in Bulabulin, Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, and has since remained in captivity after she refused to change her religion from Christianity to Islam.

Nathan, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday, appealed to the Nigerian government to help secure the release of his daughter who will be spending her third Christmas this year in Boko Haram captivity if she is not released by Friday, December 25.

“We’re pleading again, begging the authorities to help secure the release of my daughter. I believe it is possible because hundreds of schoolchildren were recently released in Katsina,” the grieving father said.

“We have been left in sorrow for almost three years now since Leah’s abduction. I know the government gave us many promises but my daughter is still in the jungle.

“I believe in God, I believe He can still perform miracles, that’s why I still have hope that I will live to see my daughter return home to us.

“This is going to be her third Christmas since she was abducted in Dapchi, but we still have hope.

“All I’m saying is I’ll live to see her return home to us some day, God willing.”

